Folk singer’s live-in partner, 2 sharpshooters and 4 others arrested for her murder

noida

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

Five days after a 25-year-old folk singer was shot dead by two gunmen outside Mitra Society in Greater Noida, the police on Sunday arrested six persons, including her live-in partner, in connection with the murder.

The singer’s live-in partner had hired two sharpshooters for Rs 8 lakh, the police said. The two were arrested after an encounter with the police.

The victim, Sushma, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants when she reached her society in a car around 8pm on October 1. The society comes under the jurisdiction of Sector Beta II police.

The victim’s live-in partner, Gajendra Bhati, is the main conspirator, the police said, adding that Bhati had a property dispute with Sushma, and he was also against her singing in programmes.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta II police station, said that Sushma lived with her mother, sister and her partner Bhati in Mitra Society. “There was some property dispute between Bhati and Sushma. He was also against her singing in programmes. He did not want her meeting with other persons during cultural programmes,” Upadhyaya said.

The spot where the encounter between the sharpshooters and police took place on Sunday, October 6, 2019. ( Sourced )

The police said that on August 19, some unidentified criminals had attacked Sushma’s car at Mehsana village in Bulandshahr when she had gone there to attend a cultural programme. The local police had registered an FIR of attempt to murder against organiser Pramod, and launched an investigation.

Upadhyaya said that Bhati broke down during interrogation and confessed to committing the crime. “He admitted that he had orchestrated the attack on Sushma in Bulandshahr too. Based on his interrogation details, we first arrested three accomplices – Pramod, Ajab Singh, and Bhati’s driver Amit,” the SHO said. Later, the two sharpshooters — Mukesh and Sandeep — were also arrested.

Upadhyaya said that on Sunday evening the police received information about the sharpshooters’ movement in a Toyota Fortuner in Greater Noida. “We signalled the SUV, which had no number plate, to stop for checking, but the occupants opened fire at police team and tried to escape. The police opened firing in retaliation in which they were injured and arrested,” he said.

Noida police in a statement said that investigation found Sushma was mounting pressure on Bhati to register some property in her name. On February 13, 2018, Bhati tried to end his life by hanging over the dispute,” it said.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police have arrested all the six suspects in six days. “The department will reward Rs 25,000 to the police team for solving the case,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 09:02 IST