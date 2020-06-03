e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Gautam Budh Nagar records 25 new cases

Gautam Budh Nagar records 25 new cases

noida Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 25 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 521 in the district. Apart from this, there are 32 other patients, who are cross-notified to other states and neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, five are from sector 31 and four are from sector 30. “Of 521 positive cases till Wednesday evening, 348 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, eight patients have so far succumbed to the virus and 32 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has only 165 active cases,” said district surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre.

Dr Dohre further said that four patients – two each from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) – were discharged on Wednesday, after being cured.

He further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 762 patients were screened today and 15 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Of the 32 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 13 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, who have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While three patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 14 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including six from Bulandshahr, five from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In