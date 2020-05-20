e-paper
Home / Noida / GB Nagar admin allows maids, drivers and service personnel in societies

GB Nagar admin allows maids, drivers and service personnel in societies

The move comes soon after some residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) complained that certain key issues like movement of domestic helps and maintenance staff have not been addressed.

noida Updated: May 20, 2020 22:35 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustan Times, Noida
The guidelines have allowed the public transport and street vendors and e-commerce to operate.(HT Photo)
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Wednesday released clarifications to the guidelines issued by it for the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The move comes soon after some residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) complained that certain key issues like movement of domestic helps and maintenance staff have not been addressed.

The district administration had released fresh guidelines on Wednesday morning.

The guidelines have allowed the public transport and street vendors and e-commerce to operate. Besides, markets and industries can resume their operations.

The clarifications released later say that any activity which is not prohibited is treated as permitted and service personnel such as maids, drivers and electricians are allowed, except for any movement in or out of containment zones and within them.

“Consent of both the house resident and service personnel is must. RWAs can only impose restrictions to the extent of enforcing guidelines like wearing masks or sanitisation, etc. RWAs can set up internal system to regulate number of people entering the lift or social distancing and they have to balance community hygiene with convenience of individual residents,” said an order from the district administration.

During the third phase of the lockdown, the district administration had asked the local RWAs to come up with solutions to problems like entry of domestic helps or maintenance staff in consensus with the residents.

“In the absence of clear guidelines, it becomes a problem for the RWAs. If we come up with any decision without administrative backing, there is a huge risk of opposition from the residents,” said KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Associations.

The fresh guidelines also prohibit cross border travel to Delhi. However, residents are facing problems because of it as several people have to travel from Noida to Delhi or vice versa for professional commitments.

“More than that, sometimes close relatives have to see each other and businesses have to run. Residential bodies are in no position to take all decisions specially if there is no backing from the administration,” said Colonel (retired) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar RWA.

A senior police officials said that in case of RWAs do not act in accordance with administration guidelines and interest of the residents, action can be taken against them though people are advised to sort out internal matters amicably.

