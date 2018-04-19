GDA files FIR for delay caused by developer in delivery of 100 flats

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said on Thursday that an FIR has been lodged against officials of the firm that constructed the Mahagun Puram residential project in Ghaziabad’s Mehrauli over the apparent delay in the delivery of 100 flats.

Officials said that the matter pertains to one of the towers of the Mahagun Puram project at Mehrauli near NH-24. The tower comprises 100 housing units where work is allegedly pending causing delay in issuance of completion certificate, said officials.

Officials said that out of the 1,724 units in the project, delivery is pending for 100 units.

“One of the towers of the project has 100 units, for which the developer seems to be not interested in getting completion certificates. There is some pending work, which we told them to complete after a site inspection. But that work is yet to be completed. This way, the delivery to homebuyers has been getting delayed,” said VK Singh, officer on special duty, GDA.

“We sent a series of communication to the developer and two meetings were also held by the vice chairperson. The representative of the developer was also present during a meeting held by panel of three UP ministers. In our last communication, we had set a deadline of April 15, but the pending work is yet to be completed. Hence we lodged an FIR,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the developer denied any delay from his side for taking up the completion certificate.

“The apartments are 100% ready and all formalities required by the GDA are done. The authority is holding back the completion certificate for no reason and reasons best known to them. They can visit the apartments. All the required NOCs are in place and have been submitted with the authority. As far I know, the GDA has only forwarded a complaint but no FIR has been lodged,” said Amit Jain, director of Mahagun Real Estate.

Kavi Nagar station house officer Samarjeet Singh said the police has filed an FIR under IPC section 420 (cheating) on complaint filed by GDA.

Authority officials said they have started lodging FIRs against the developers who are skipping the deadlines set after a meeting held with developers and homebuyers by a three minister-panel last year.

Officials said they have also lodged an FIR against officials of another project in Mohan Nagar where the developer allegedly failed complete nearly 72 flats out of a total of 144 pending flats in the project.

According to GDA officials, there are nearly 23,500 flats which are pending delivery in Ghaziabad. The officials said they will soon be holding a review meeting to assess the actual units delivered to homebuyers till March 31.