Ghaziabad corporation starts fencing city drain after two minor deaths

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started erecting a retaining wall alongside the city drain, in which two minors had drowned in separate incidents on March 11 and March 13.

The drain runs adjacent to residential localities of Ward 92 and empties in river Hindon, near the mortuary. According to officials, a 680-metre stretch of the drain is located next to Gulzar Colony, behind New Bus Stand and is stuffed with garbage from adjoining localities.

“We have started construction of the wall and are also putting up grilles to ensure that no untoward incident takes place hereon. The wall and fencing will be along the 680-metre stretch,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

In the absence of a retaining wall, the drain is hardly visible as a large amount of garbage is thrown by locals in the drain and also on the ground alongside it.

“Anyone who is near the drain cannot differentiate between the drain and the ground nearby, which caused the two minors to fall into it. After the wall and fencing come up along the drain, we hope that no such incident takes place in the future. We will also take care that thieves do not run away with the fencing,” Margoob Ahmad, the councillor of Ward 92, said.

On March 11, four-year-old Rahil fell inside the city drain and died. His family had lodged an FIR against corporation officials and locals had staged a protest by blocking the GT Road. An FIR was lodged by the police against 150 unidentified protesters.

Two days later, four-year-old Ayaan also fell in the same drain and died. The two deaths led to resentment among the locals and they demanded immediate fencing of the drain.

“The drain was without any protection such as a retaining wall or fencing. Several years ago, it was going straight towards Sai Upvan but the officials had diverted it to flow from near our localities. This unprotected drain led to deaths of several children and animals,” Zakir Saifi, the councillor of adjoining Ward 95, said.