Ghaziabad officials tell banquet operators to follow norms, else shut shop

The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday held a meeting with farmhouse and banquet hall owners and gave them clear directions to follow norms or else cease operations.

For the past one month, the administration has been sealing farmhouses and banquet halls that were being run in violation of norms.

Additional district magistrate Gyanendra Singh held a meeting with the operators and asked them to close down if such activity was being carried out on land designated as green belts or if there is a violation in the land use.

“We have also asked them to get CCTV cameras installed and obtain a no-objection certificate for the groundwater they are extracting. This is required as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal. Further, they have been asked to arrange for parking on their premises because roadside parking causes a lot of traffic issues for commuters,” Singh said.

“We have also asked them to comply with noise pollution norms when it comes to the use of music systems. They cannot play loud music after 10pm, as per norms. In case they do not comply, we will not give them permission to operate. Further, the farmhouse/banquet hall should be have a valid land use and should not be in contravention with the land usage norms,” Singh said.

The operators who attended the meeting said they will comply with the laid down conditions.

“Those who are running their businesses genuinely should be allowed to operate. The establishments that are in violation of norms should be sealed,” Surender Kumar, a banquet hall operator from Kailash Nagar, said.

The office bearers of ‘Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal’, a traders’ group that has banquet hall operators as members, said they should be allowed more time to comply with norms “on humanitarian grounds”.

“In case an establishment is sealed, the parties who have booked farmhouses for weddings and other functions will be the end sufferers. The issue was also raised by operators and they have sought time in such instances. Establishments being run on industrial plots or green belts should be sealed,” Ashok Bhartiya, district chairman of the association, said.

The administration has already sealed nearly seven to eight banquet halls in Indirapuram which were being run on green belts. Similarly, action is also being taken against operators who are running facilities on industrial plots allotted by the UP state industrial development corporation.