Home / Noida / Greater Noida: ₹25 crore properties of Sunder Bhati gang member attached

Greater Noida: ₹25 crore properties of Sunder Bhati gang member attached

noida Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Monday attached several properties worth ₹25 crore of a member of the Sunder Bhati gang.

The gangster was identified as Nizamuddin, wanted in several cases of extortion and murder, is currently at large, the police said. His properties in Greater Noida, including farming land, farmhouse and godowns spread across nearly three hectares, were attached.

“Nizam started off as a scrap dealer. He would take scrap dealing contracts of factories, manufacturing companies, etc. by force and extortion, and would share the profits with the Bhati gang. In case of resistance from business owners, the gang would use intimidation techniques, including assault and even murder, to get the contracts,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Under Section 14A of the gangster act, movable and immovable assets of criminals can be attached if they have been procured through illegal means or funds. Before the inception of the Noida police commissionerate, this power lay with the district magistrate but is now in the hands of the police commissioner. The police commissionerate first started attaching assets in July and ever since then holdings worth nearly Rs 70 crore have been attached across the district. Most of such properties belonged to members of Sunder Bhati, Randeep Bhati and Anil Dujana gangs.

Police officials said that the move to attach assets of gangsters obtained through fraudulent means is aimed at cutting off financial support of these criminals and to deter organized crime. After the properties are attached, the police leave a notice at the site saying that the action has been taken on behalf of the Noida police commissioner.

