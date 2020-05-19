Interstate travel restricted, standalone shops, markets to open in Noida

noida

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:15 IST

Although restrictive norms have been eased across states, under the fourth phase of the lockdown that kicked in on May 18, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration still continues to enforce the rules strictly with few relaxations.

On Tuesday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government flagged the district administration’s decision to maintain status quo on the movement of vehicles between Noida and Delhi, with reference to point 3 (1) and 7 (12) of the government order of the state home department issued on May 18.

GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said that point 7 (12) categorically said that no one will be allowed to enter GB Nagar, who are coming from the hot spot areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad. “Since it was really difficult to identify them, the district and police administration had no option other than to maintain the status quo as a precautionary measure, to check the further spread of Covid-19 in the district,” he said.

Referring to point 3(1) of the government order, Singh said movement of interstate buses will depend on the result of talks between the two state governments.

The CP further said all kinds of industrial work have been allowed apart from those in the containment zones. “But, they will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines, which include social distancing, sanitization and mandatory face masks. All shopkeepers, who have been permitted to operate, will also follow the same rules. They have been asked not to entertain any customer who is not wearing a mask. Markets, too, have been allowed to open, but the shopkeepers there will also have to follow the safety measures,” he said.

Singh further said that wedding venues have been allowed to open. “But, not more than 20 people will be allowed in any case at a wedding function. Even for that, the wedding hall owners will have to take prior permission of the administration for a booking,” he said.

About the movement of vehicles, he said that vehicular movement will be allowed in the state. “While in a four-wheeler two people are allowed besides the driver, two-wheelers cannot have a pillion rider, except a female. In three-wheelers, apart from driver, two passengers will be allowed,” he said.

The CP also said that main vegetable markets will be allowed to operate from 4am to 7am. “The timing for the retail vegetable mandis has been stipulated from 6am to 9am. However, the public are allowed to buy vegetables between 8am and 6pm,” he said.

He further said restaurant owners have also been allowed to operate but only for takeaways and home delivery. “The sweets shops will also follow the same rule and they will have to ensure proper sanitization. These eateries are not permitted to serve eatables in-house. The dry cleaning shops and printing presses have also been allowed in non-containment zones,” he said. However, shopping malls will remain shut in Noida and Greater Noida until further orders.