It’s show time again: Cinema halls in Noida get ready with chessboard seating plan

noida

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:50 IST

Cinema hall owners in Gautam Budh Nagar district have begun preparations to welcome patrons to watch movies on the big screen again.

Although permitted to operate from October 15, they said they may need some more time to make ready their halls in accordance with the latest guidelines on checking the spread of Covid-19.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that district administration will hold a meeting with the theatre owners/managers on Wednesday to take stock of the safety arrangements done at the theatres. “No one will sit in front of another viewer and no viewer will be flanked on the immediate right and left. As per the safety protocols, theatres must have to submit the corona negative report of all of their employees to the district administration along with implementing this chessboard seating plan,” he said.

He further said that with proper cleanliness, sanitisation and seating plan, social distancing can be maintained. “Sanitation will be necessary after every show. They will also have to make arrangement of thermal screening at the entrance. The theatre management will have to immediately inform the integrated control room in the district, if any symptom of Covid-19 is found among the visitors or the staff. As per the government’s orders, the threatre management must keep the database of viewers’ names, addresses and mobile numbers,” the DM said.

Suhas also said that before starting the show, the complete health report of the theatre’s employees must be submitted to the district administration. “It is mandatory for the audiences to have Aarogya Setu App in their mobile phones and no one will be permitted to enter the movie halls if they don’t have it,” he added.

Yogesh Kumar, manager of Wave cinema, said that they are almost ready with all safety arrangements. “We will soon apprise the administration of our progress. The theatre will be ready to run the shows within a week,” he said.

Angad Kumar of Logix Mall said that proper thermal screening of viewers will be done before they are allowed to enter the theatre lounge. “We’ll not permit anyone who do not have the Aarogya Setu application on their mobiles. The air-conditioners of the theatre will operate as per the standard operational protocols, issued by the district administration,” he said.

Shamim Anwar of Great India Palace Mall, said that all the safety guidelines issued by the district administration will be followed in the theatre. “We’ll not serve any eatables or hot/cold drinks inside the auditorium. The food court will have enough stalls, but the vendors will serve the foods and drinks maintaining the safety protocols,” he said.