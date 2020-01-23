e-paper
Jewar airport will change Noida’s fate and face, says BJP chief Nadda

noida Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
In his maiden visit to Gautam Budh Nagar as the national president of Bhartiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said the upcoming international airport in Jewar will change the face and fate of the region in the coming days.

Nadda was elected at the national president of the BJP on January 20.

Addressing a rally near Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna expressway, Nadda said the upcoming international airport in Jewar will pave many ways for the development of the area. “ With the development of the airport, not only will the look of the entire district will change, but the airport will also give prominence to this place (Noida) in the international business circuit,” he said.

Nadda was accompanied by Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh and other party leaders.

The former union health minister also said being close to the national capital, Gautam Budh Nagar is always on the development radar. “Noida is special to our government. We all know that without the proper development of this area, the growth of NCR will remain an illusion. I assure all my party workers that while I work for the biggest political party in the world, I shall always canvass for this district’s development (sic),” he said.

Nadda was on his way to Agra to address his first public rally as BJP president. The rally was organised in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA.

The BJP national president was welcomed by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh in Noida.

