Liquor sellers demand relaxations from government

noida

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:06 IST

Liquor sellers of Noida — citing losses due to the extended closure of shops owing to the lockdown — have appealed to the state government for relaxations in license fee for the days shops were shut. The liquor store owners have also alleged that they were being compelled to buy a minimum fixed quota of liquor.

A letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, which has been signed by 63 liquor store owners of Gautam Budh Nagar, stated that liquor vends had been facing losses, especially in the countrymade liquor category. The excise department, however, has been compelling them to pick up stocks on par with that of last year, despite a low demand. The sellers further also demanded that the basic licence fee of all shops should be refunded for the days during which they were shut for the lockdown. Some stores, they said, continue to remain shut in the containment zones.

“Liquor shops had been facing losses, as number of customers have dropped. Yet we are being compelled to pick up stock equal to that of last year. We have already faced losses and thus are not in a position to buy stock more than what we will sell. The major impact is in the county liquor category, whose primary consumers are migrant labourers, most of whom have left for their hometowns,” said a liquor seller .

Sellers also stated that while adequate stock and variety of liquor is being ensured, certain premium brands are yet to be supplied.

According to officials however, there was no obligation on sellers to maintain a certain amount of stock. Officials said that representatives of state liquor sellers have met officials in Lucknow and handed over a memorandum to the excise commissioner’s office.

“There is no such obligation on sellers to buy a certain amount of stock. Also, I am unaware of any demand of reduction in licence duty fee. Representatives of liquor sellers have met senior officials in Lucknow,” said RB Singh, district excise officer.

Meanwhile, even as excise officials said that older stock of liquor will be sold at the printed rate, a number of customer complained of over-pricing.

“Many vends are selling at prices higher than the maximum retail price (MRP). For a bottle of beer worth Rs 150, they charged Rs 170,”said Kartik Sharma, a Noida-based techie who went to a liquor shop in Sector 43. Another customer at Gheja village said he had to pay Rs 40 over the MRP per beer bottle.

“For 180ml white rum, the printed price was Rs 140. But they charged Rs 180. We don’t know who to complain to,” said Avnish Mishra, another Noida resident.

Officials, however, said that liquor was being sold not at a higher price but at revised rates.

“We have not found any such cases of liquor being sold at price higher than the MRP. The new stock coming from the distilleries have updated MRP, while the stock supplied with old price was updated by the sellers as directed by the department. Most of the sellers were also asked to paste a new sticker with fresh rates,” said RB Singh.