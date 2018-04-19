Greater Noida: Man complains of illegal colony on Hindon floodplains

A landowner alleged that an unauthorised colony is being developed on his land that falls under the floodplain zone in village Haibatpur of Greater Noida, which borders Ghaziabad.

He said he had filed a complaint on the anti-land mafia portal of the UP government but no action has been taken. On Tuesday, he met the district magistrate (DM) at tehsil divas in Dadri and raised the issue.

The DM directed the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Dadri to investigate and take action against land mafias. The DM said unauthorised colonies cannot be allowed to be developed in the district.

The complainant, Sanjay Sharma, who claims to be a class IV employee of the Noida authority, filed a complaint with Amit Kumar Singh, the SDM of Dadri.

“Land mafias are threatening me and assaulting my 75-year-old mother and other family members. I had lodged a complaint on the anti-land mafia portal too but nothing has been done. So, I decided to give a complaint to the DM BN Singh at ‘samadhan divas’,” Sharma said.

He also showed photos of land mafia men beating his family members.He also showed the complaint lodged on the anti-land mafia portal.

Sharma said the land belonged to his father Mahavir Sharma and two uncles. One of his uncles sold his share to land mafia while the other two owners have retained their shares.

“Land mafia was demarcating plots on our land too and developing an unauthorised colony. Innocent buyers are buying plots from the land mafia. Later, the administration will demolish their houses and these buyers will suffer. The administration should take action at the initial stage itself when the plotting is being done,” Sharma said.

District Magistrate BN Singh directed the SDM to conduct an inquiry and take action against the land mafia and ensure that no unauthorised colony is developed.

SDM (Dadri) said, “The Noida authority is demolishing unauthorised constructions on floodplains regularly and issuing notices to the public too, appealing them not to buy properties in unauthorised colonies. I have directed the tehsildar to visit the site, submit a report and take action against land mafias.”

Some others also complained they were not getting possession of 50 square metre and 100 sqm plots from developers due to lack of measurement. The SDM ordered measurement and allotment of such plots.