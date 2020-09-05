Man injured as mobile phone bursts in pocket in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:59 IST

A 22-year-old man was injured when his mobile phone exploded in his pocket in Tughalpur in Knowledge Park area. The victim, Vasu Bhati, was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Bhati, a resident of Ajayabpur village in Greater Noida, said that the incident took place on September 1. He said that he had bought an phone in July 2019 for about ₹20,000 from a local mobile phone store.

“The phone was in the right pocket of my trouser. That day, I drove my car to a service centre. As soon as I got off the car, the phone exploded,” he said.

He added that the phone was completely damaged and he suffered burn injuries on his thigh.

“The skin on my thigh was completely damaged. It is now difficult to even walk properly. I am unable to join my work,” said Bhati who drives a cab.

“My grandmother had died on September 3. I was busy in the family rituals for her last rites and hence filed a complaint on September 5,” he said.

Varun Pawar, station house officer Knowledge Park police station, said, “The victim has not met me personally. We will register a case and investigate the matter.”

The phone company could not be reached for comment.