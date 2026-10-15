In 1903, rabbits devastated Laysan Island’s habitat, leaving just 7 adult ducks; in 2026, Midway counted a record 1,239 Laysan ducks

A Hawaiian bird species has made a notable recovery in numbers at a location far from its native island. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, staff and volunteers counted 1,239 adult Laysan ducks at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in 2026, setting a record for the refuge. The total was about 400 birds higher than any previous annual count. The result is particularly significant given how close the species came to disappearing from its native habitat more than a century ago. A record 1,239 adult Laysan ducks were counted at Midway Atoll in 2026, about 400 more than any previous annual total. The increase marks a major recovery at the refuge, but the endangered species remains vulnerable to habitat loss, rising seas, flooding and environmental disasters. (Wikimedia Commons)

The count also revealed how the ducks were distributed across the refuge. About 600 Laysan ducks were recorded in and around Sunset Seep on Eastern Island. It was the second time that season the refuge's count had exceeded 1,200 birds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service noted that the number at Sunset Seep alone exceeded the estimated total population on Laysan Island, the species' native habitat. However, the record at Midway does not mean the endangered species is no longer at risk.

How rabbits contributed to the destruction of the ducks’ native habitat The Laysan duck, scientifically known as Anas laysanensis and called Koloa Pohaka in Hawaiian, is native to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Its endangered status is linked in part to human activities that damaged its natural habitat. The Laysan Duck Profile published by Friends of Midway Atoll explains that guano mining took place on Laysan Island from 1891 to 1904. European rabbits were introduced in 1903, and their grazing subsequently stripped the island of much of its vegetation.

The population decline was severe. The conservation group's account records fewer than 100 Laysan ducks by 1902, although that date precedes the documented introduction of rabbits and therefore should not be attributed to their impact. By 1911 and 1912, the population had fallen to critically low levels. The Revised Recovery Plan for the Laysan Duck records seven adults and five juveniles in 1912, illustrating the species' precarious position.

The ducks' feeding habits make suitable habitat essential to their survival. Friends of Midway Atoll explains that insects form the bulk of their diet, supplemented by leaves, seeds, fruits, and maggots from dead animals. One distinctive feeding behavior, known as the “brine fly sprint,” involves the ducks running through groups of tiny shore flies or catching them in the air. Healthy wetlands and a reliable supply of food are therefore important to maintaining their populations.