Man murdered by friend after he asked him not to smoke while drinking liquor

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:46 IST

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed by a friend after he was hit on the head with a rock in a fit of drunken rage following an argument in the Badalpur area on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Ranpal, a resident of Badhpura under Dadri police station jurisdiction. According to family members, he used to run a small transport agency in the village.

“My brother had left home in the afternoon after five of his friends came to pick him up. They had known each other for a while. The next thing we know is that he is dead. We don’t know what went wrong,” Deepak, the victim’s brother, said.

Meanwhile, the police said the victim and the man who allegedly killed him had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“The incident took place around 9.30pm. They had been drinking since evening. First they were in Dadri and then they came to Badalpur and were drinking near a petrol pump. From what we have gathered so far, it seems that the prime accused, Vikas, and the victim had an argument after Vikas lighted a cigarette and Ranpal asked him to put it away and not smoke in front of him,” said Vinay Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station.

He said that soon after, the incident escalated and he was hit on the head by a rock by Vikas in a fit of rage. “His other friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, while Vikas fled. We received information from the hospital after which a team was rushed to the spot. He was declared dead on arrival,” the SHO said.

The body was sent for an autopsy and was later handed over to the family. Meanwhile, based on the brother’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The four friends were immediately taken into police custody for questioning and were later booked. A search is on for Vikas and he will be arrested soon,” said Kumar.

