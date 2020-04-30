Noida: 110 people arrested daily for violation of lockdown rules

noida

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:54 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar police, data showed, have arrested at least 110 people daily on an average for violating prohibitory orders ever since the lockdown was imposed .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a three-week nationwide lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. However, the Uttar Pradesh government had already announced a three-day lockdown from March 23.

The UP government has also mandated the use of face masks in public places and cops have been booking anyone who is caught without a mask.

According to official data, from March 23 to April 30 (till 7pm), a total of 4,894 people had been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Of whom 4,318 had been arrested.

“The arrests came in violation of Section 144 of CrPC that has been implemented in the district in the wake of the lockdown. It bars the gathering of four or more people. For violations 1,209 cases have been registered so far,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone booked under Section 188 can be granted interim bail as it carries a punishment of less than seven years, said the police.

“The violations include people venturing out without any specific purpose or those not wearing masks in public places or groups gathering,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Police teams are carrying out daily checks at 200 barricaded posts in the district, including border areas, and ,have checked 77,250 vehicles from March 23 to April 30. Of these, 16,467 vehicles have been challaned for various violations, while 906 have been seized. The department has also collected more than Rs 1.85 as fines.

The police spokesperson said that five cases under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, have also been registered, in which five people were booked, of which three were arrested.

The police data showed that 3,373 vehicles of essential services for movement in and out of the district was allowed.

Earlier this week, the GB Nagar district completely sealed its borders with Delhi to insulate itself from the spread of Covid-19. Police and health officials have been scanning the temperature of anyone entering the district and people with increased body temperature are not being allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, the police have also been issuing guidelines regarding various cyber thefts in the district during the lockdown — the most common of which are offers on Covid-19 medical tests, free recharges, donations through fake social media IDs. KYC frauds and online shopping frauds.

“Fraud can also occur through request of donations for relief funds, distribution or requirement of ration, vehicle passes, fake helplines, online delivery of essential services, government schemes etc. Any requests coming in through social media or messages should be verified first while using doubtful links should be avoided,” said a police spokesperson.

Cops also said that any sensitive software should not be downloaded, suspicious QR code links not clicked and unverified customer care numbers should not be used.