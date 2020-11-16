e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: 2017 video of man shooting gun lands him in trouble with police

Noida: 2017 video of man shooting gun lands him in trouble with police

noida Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

An incident that happened in 2017 has attracted the attention of the Noida Police after a video surfaced on social media.

The video showed a man firing four shots from a pistol, apparently during Diwali. Noida Police took cognizance of the matter and investigated it.

“The video was traced to Barola village and it was made in 2017. We identified the person who fired the shots. He is a local property dealer who also runs a dairy. He owns both the weapons seen in the video. They are licensed. However, once we contacted the man, we seized both the weapons,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, sector 49 police station. “Firing in the air is against the law. It does not seem that there was any legal action taken when it was shot in 2017. We are investigating the case and due action will be taken.”

He said that another video of a weapon being fired had come to their attention.

“A second clip of air-firing had reached us. This one seemed to originate from sector 50. We have traced the man seen in the video and this one also seems to be a few years old. A probe in this case is also underway and we will take necessary action,” said Kumar.

