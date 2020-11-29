Noida: 8,681 people fined for not wearing masks in public places in eight days

noida

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:33 IST

Noida: Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the police have intensified the drive against people not wearing masks in public places. Nearly ₹9 lakh has been collected in fines in the past eight days, shows the data from the police department.

According to the police data, from November 21 to 28, a total of 8,681 people (1,085 on average daily) have been challaned in the district under the Epidemic Act for not using masks in public, while ₹8.7 lakh has been collected from the violators.

“We are on the lookout for offenders in light of the risk to public health. And the drive will continue till people become aware of the risks of not taking such precautions,” said Luv Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Under the Epidemic Act, ₹100 is collected in the first offence, ₹200 in the second and ₹500 in the third after which legal action can be taken against the violator.

The data shows that the maximum violations are being reported from central Noida ( average 462 per day), followed by Greater Noida (average 445 per day) and Noida (average 179 per day).

Several police teams have been formed under each police station who stay on the lookout for violators at public places like markets, metro stations, parks or major roads and crossings in the district.

“The challan system is not computerized. Therefore, it is difficult to monitor repeat offenders. But police personnel on ground sometimes identify such miscreants and then take appropriate action,” said Kumar.

Police officials said that the public response so far has been co-operative but they urge people to not violate these regulations for their own safety.