Home / Noida / Noida borders with Delhi to remain sealed as of now: DM

Noida borders with Delhi to remain sealed as of now: DM

The district had sealed its border with Delhi in April after several novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi.

noida Updated: May 19, 2020 11:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Tuesday said that the district’s border with Delhi will remain “sealed” for now.
Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Tuesday said that the district's border with Delhi will remain "sealed" for now.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Tuesday said that the district’s border with Delhi will remain “sealed” for now.

Suhas L.Y. said that status quo shall be maintained between Delhi-Noida border for now.

He said, we have sought instructions from state government as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home department.

The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes.

The lockdown 4.0, which kicked on May 18 will continue till May 31.

On Monday, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs permitting interstate travel from May 18, heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida borders at the Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway stretch.

