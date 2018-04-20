Noida: Committee constituted to fast track Jewar airport project

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed an expert committee to complete the necessary formalities of land acquisition for the Greenfield Noida International Airport project at Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

The seven-member committee, which consists of two social scientists, two village heads and other officials, is set to begin public hearings with farmers of the villages where agricultural land needs to be acquired for the project. The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is expected to start land acquisition in June.

The ministry of civil aviation, on June 24, 2017, had given its approval to build an international airport at Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh government selected the Gautam Budh University to conduct a social impact assessment (SIA) in villages for the project (mandatory a before large-scale land acquisition) on January 10 this year. The university’s team submitted its SIA report in March. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials said the SIA survey stated that majority of farmers were ready to give their land for the project.

“We have handed over the SIA report to the expert committee for a detailed study. The committee will now conduct a public meeting before the administration begins land acquisition in June. We have also provided the SIA’s copy to the district administration for them to study,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA.

To begin with, the YEIDA wants to acquire 1,387 hectares of agricultural land in eight villages (with a budget of around ₹3,000 crore) in phase I along the Yamuna e-way. In total, the project requires 5,000 hectares of land.

“We have already deposited ₹330 crore with the district administration. The acquisition will start in June after getting in-principle approval from the ministry of civil aviation,” said Bhatia.

The state government has also formed a separate 11-member committee headed by a chief secretary to monitor the progress of this project. The committee comprises the industrial development commissioner, the YEIDA chairman, and members from the civil aviation department and the central government as well.

“This committee will monitor and expedite the project,” said Bhatia.

In 2001, the then UP chief minister Rajnath Singh had proposed the Greenfield Taj International Airport and Aviation Hub in Jewar. In 2004, L&T Ramboll Consulting Engineers had prepared a draft of the techno-economic feasibility report. In 2008, the draft was revised. In 2010, the then chief minister Mayawati had also supported the aviation project at Jewar. In June 2017, the Central government revived the project.