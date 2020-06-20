e-paper
Noida / Noida cop accused of assaulting Delhi health official at DND

Noida cop accused of assaulting Delhi health official at DND

noida Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:34 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
A Noida police sub-inspector allegedly assaulted a deputy health officer with the Delhi government on Friday evening at the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway border.

The deputy, Dr. Saurabh Mishra, DHO with the west zone, was on his way home in sector 137 from Rajouri Garden, when the incident happened, according to Namrata Narayan, his wife.

“It was around 6.30 pm when he passed the border. They have been travelling across the border for almost three months and have all the necessary documents. But yesterday, the driver was stopped by a constable while my husband was asleep in the back seat. The cop started harassing the driver asking him why the passenger was asleep,” said Namrata Narayan, his wife, adding that Mishra was unavailable to speak to the media.

The doctor was then woken up and the constable allegedly told him also that this was no way to travel in a vehicle. According to Narayan, Mishra told the police constable that it was his vehicle.

“By then he was out of the car. Suddenly, a sub-inspector came from behind who pulled my husband’s collar and started manhandling him. They even threatened to turn his vehicle away. They were behaving this way even though there was no problem with their documents or ID cards.Later, the sector 20 station house officer R K Singh came and sorted the matter. But this is no way for police to behave with an official or any person,” said Narayan.

Mishra later filed a written complaint with the sector 20 police against the constable and the sub-inspector.

Police officials have launched an inquiry in the matter while CCTV footage of the incident is also being scanned.

“ACP 1 is handling the enquiry after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Noida’s border with Delhi has been sealed since April with only essential services personnel or medical professionals being allowed to travel while Noida police claims to maintain checks for passes on both sides.

