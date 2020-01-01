Noida: Fewer commercial, luxury vehicles registered in 2019

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:38 IST

Last year, fewer commercial and luxury vehicles were registered in Noida than in 2018, shows data shared by the Noida transport department. However, 3,997 more vehicles, overall, were registered in 2019 than the previous year—an increase of 4.45 %.

Gautam Budh Nagar has a registered vehicle base of about 6.8 lakh vehicles in Noida and Greater Noida.

Transporters stated that hike in fuel prices and economic slowdown affected the vehicles’ registration, while a new trend shows the truck drivers have started switching over as cab drivers, affecting the business and government revenue badly.

AK Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Gautam Budh Nagar confirmed that registration of vehicles was going slow for the last few months.

“The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has placed a ban on diesel vehicle older than 10 years in NCR. This discourages people to buy commercial vehicles and also prevents them from making further investment. They also need to pay annual taxes, which depends on their business,” he said, adding that there was also a bike-taxi scam in Greater Noida last year. People are very careful in making investment in commercial taxis, he said.

Chaudhury Vedpal Singh, president Noida transport Sanyukt Morhca, attributed fewer registrations to higher fuel prices and taxes. “This has affected purchase of commercial vehicles. Some truck drivers have also become cab drivers. This is why transporters are not eager to make significant investment in commercial vehicles,” he said.

Vehicles registration data shared by the transport department shows that in 2019, 89,625 vehicles were registered 2019 against 85,628 vehicles in 2018. But, the department registered 7,999 commercial vehicles in 2019, against 9,157 in 2018.

Overall, 55,000 two-wheelers, 25,537 four-wheelers, 7,999 commercial vehicles and 1,089 other vehicles were registered last year.

In 2018, the department registered 51,657 two-wheelers, 23761 four-wheelers, 9157 commercial vehicles and 1053 other vehicles. A comparison shows that transport department registered 3,997 more vehicles in 2019, which includes 3,343 bikes, 1,776 cars, and 36 other vehicles. They added that a decrease of about 1,158 commercial vehicles was recorded in 2019.

The department has also recorded a fall in registration of luxury vehicles, worth ₹50 lakh and higher. In 2019, the department registered 399 such vehicles against 431 in 2018. The luxury vehicles registered in 2017 were 396, officials said.

Transport department officials said they generated about ₹290 crore revenue in 2019 against their annual target of ₹454 crore. The department had generated ₹265 crore revenue in 2018 and ₹252 crore in 2017.