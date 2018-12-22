Noida-Greater Noida Metro link gets safety clearance

The 29.707 km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link is now ready for public use after the commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS) gave the longest Metro route outside Delhi the safety clearance Friday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to finalise the date when this link will be made open for operations. After getting the clearances, the state government, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and Noida authority began preparations for the impendingf inauguration event.

“As we have got the safety clearance, which is mandatory before a Metro Link is opened for public use, we have started preparations for the same. We have handed over the safety clearance letter to the chief secretary, Anup Chandra Pandey, in Lucknow. We have also requested to be informed of the date of inauguration for this link,” PD Upadhyay, executive director, NMRC, said.

The CMRS, Shailesh Kumar Pathak, on December 11, 12 and 13 conducted inspections on the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, as part of the safety clearance procedure.

“The CMRS appreciated the civil and track work. He has given sanction for commercial operations on this route,” Upadhyay said.

Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament, Dr Mahesh Sharma, who is also the minister of state for culture, environment, forest and climate change has also requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-off the project, hailed as one of the state’s prime infrastructure pushes, in the run-up to the general elections next year.

The NMRC is scheduled to finalise the tariff for this link on December 28, when a meeting of the NMRC board is slated, officials said.

The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, owns the ₹5,503 crore-project, including its land cost. The NMRC had, in 2015, roped in the DMRC, which started work on this project on May 25, 2015.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:21 IST