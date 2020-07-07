Noida’s district surveillance officer tests positive for Covid-19

noida

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:51 IST

Three days after the Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the district surveillance officer (DSO) on Tuesday was found positive for the infection.

District magistrate Suhas LY said DSO Dr Sunil Dohre and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after developing influenza-like symptoms. “They have been admitted to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida,” he said. In the absence of Dr Dohre, Dr Manoj Kushwaha will be officiating as the DSO, the DM said.

Dr Dohre is the fourth official in the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to test positive for the highly contagious infection within a week. CMO Dr Deepak Ohri and Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Prasoon Dwivedi had tested positive on Saturday, while Jewar SDM Gunja Singh was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on JUne 29.

“The DSO is doing fine and is in isolation. His office premises have been sanitised and the officials who had come in contact with him are being tested for coronavirus,” said DM Suhas.

Two doctors, Dr Chandan Soni and Dr Ajay Kumar, from the district health department, also tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them have been admitted to a private hospital in the district,” said Dr Nepal Singh, acting CMO.

Meanwhile, another Covid-19 positive patient succumbed to the disease on Tuesday taking the death toll in the district to 29. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, as many as 115 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count of confirmed cases to 2,935. A total of 1,785 people have been cured and discharged, including 23 on Tuesday, in the district so far. The district now has total 1,121 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

An inmate at the Luksar jail (Greater Noida) also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. This is the first case to be reported from the Luksar prison. An inmate from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad was also found positive for the infection on Tuesday. Vipin Kumar Mishra, superintendent of both jails, said both inmates have been admitted to the Noida Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) for treatment.

The Gautam Budh Nagar achieved over 70% of its target of collecting 4,000 samples in a day for coronavirus testing on the fifth day of the 10-day massive surveillance drive.

Dr Kushwaha, active DSO, said a total of 2,804 samples were collected by different teams in the district on Tuesday using different methods, including on-site rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines, and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. “Out of 1,954 samples collected through rapid antigen kits, 44 samples tested positive. Our teams have also collected 831 samples through RT-PCR tests and their results will come in a few days. Apart from this, 19 samples have been taken through TrueNat machines, of which none tested positive,” he said.