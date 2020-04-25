Noida: School teacher falls to death from 17th floor of high-rise

noida

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:45 IST

A 37-year-old school teacher fell to her death from the 17th floor of a building, in a society located under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction, in the early hours of Saturday. Police officers said they suspect it to be a case of suicide, although no note was found at the spot.

The incident came to light just after 4am when security guards of the society called up the police helpline after which a team was rushed to the spot.

“The woman lives with her husband and two children in another building of the same society and is a teacher in Delhi. According to the family, the children were on a visit to their maternal grandmother’s house while the woman had gone to her brother’s place in a different sector in Noida. She then spoke to her husband at night about coming back. However, as it was late he asked her to stay there and come back the next day. The family had been up till 2am and they said everything seemed fine till that time,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Around 3am, the woman allegedly left her brother’s place without informing anyone, said the police.

“She was seen coming inside the gate in her car at 3.15am, after which she parked her vehicle near a different building. She went up and allegedly jumped from the 17th floor. Hearing the thud, security guards rushed to the spot and informed us. She was later identified as a resident of a different building after which her husband was informed,” said the SHO.

Police said according to her brother and husband, she was depressed for a while but an exact cause would be established only after investigation in the case is over.

The woman’s body was sent for post mortem. Meanwhile, no complaint has been filed in the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).