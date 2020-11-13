Noida: Seven arrested in separate cases of loan racket, lottery fraud

noida

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:38 IST

Noida: Two persons were arrested from a “fake” call centre for allegedly cheating scores of people on the pretext of loans at cheap rates, in Noida’s Sector 62. The suspects have been identified as Shakti Kumar, 24, a resident of Shakarpur in Delhi and Ankit Kumar, 25, a resident of Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that the police had received information that some people were operating fake call centres from rented premises in Noida Sector 62. “The police team started conducting searches at different commercial buildings to verify the credentials of staff and owners,” he said.

“On Friday, the Sector 58 police conducted a search at a 10th floor apartment in Noida Sector 62. The police found Shakti and Ankit operating from the fictitious call centre. The police seized 21 mobile phones, one laptop, 12 desktops and Rs 3,000 from their possession,” he said.

The police interrogated the suspects and found that they had allegedly created a fake website - myindiamoney.com – to cheat people on the pretext of facilitating loans. These suspects allegedly used to trap vulnerable customers and got the victims’ money transferred to their own bank accounts on the pretext of processing fee. The suspect’s two alleged accomplices – Chandan and Priyanka – are absconding.

Officers said the suspects had allegedly been operating in Noida for the last one year. They allegedly used to frequently change offices to escape surveillance. The suspects had been operating from their current office for the last one month. Police said that the gang has allegedly cheated over 500 people worth Rs 50 lakh in one year.

Police have registered a case against them under Section 420 (cheating) and Sector 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC.

Meanwhile, Ecotech 3 police arrested five persons in a separate case over lottery fraud. Harish Chander, DCP Noida Central, said that the arrested persons were identified as Ansar and Afzal from Bareilly; Gautam Singh from Khoda in Ghaziabad; Irfan Shah from Pilibhit and Mohsin Dapali from Rampur. Police recovered 26 debit cards, 11 passbooks, seven cheque books, 11 mobile phones, one passport, one diary, one motorcycle and R 36,100 from their possession.

Chander said that these suspects were allegedly in touch with a Nigerian national and mastermind, Sam, and operated an online lottery racket. “Police received their movement near Chauganpur roundabout. A police team visited the spot and arrested them. We have launched a search to arrest the mastermind,” he said.

Police have registered a case against them under Section 420 (cheating), Section 467 (forgery), and Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of IPC. All the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.