Notorious carjacker arrested in murder case of Noida resident, shot at as he tries to flee

noida

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:53 IST

A notorious carjacker, who is suspected to be involved in the murder of Gaurav Chandel, a Gaur City resident, was arrested on Sunday from Hapur, police said. The wife of another suspect has also been detained, they said. Chandel was found dead on January 7, near his house with his phones, car and other valuables missing from the spot.

The police identified the suspect as Umesh, who has been involved in several carjacking incidents and is a member of the Ashu gang. Umesh, a resident of Raipur in Bulandshahr, was arrested from Dhaulana area in Hapur. Officers said they had to shoot Umesh in the leg when he tried to grab the gun of a policeman and tried to flee.

Police have also recovered a countrymade gun from him. The main suspect in the case, Ashu, is currently absconding but his wife has been detained for questioning, said a police officer.

Alok Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner, said it was a joint operation by the Noida and Hapur police. “The police team has arrested one suspect in connection with the murder. He will be interrogated and we will share the details soon,” said Singh. A Noida police team is in Hapur to bring the suspect to Noida.

Teams of Noida police, Ghaziabad police and UP special task force (STF) have been investigating the case. Police officers said Ashu gang is notorious for carjackings in which victims have often suffered injuries or have been murdered.

Chandel’s sister Shalini said she received a call from Noida police, informing about the arrest. “The police told me that Umesh has been arrested. Ashu’s wife has also been detained. We have not seen the accused and Noida police is on the way to bring them. The police had recovered Chandel’s car and a mobile phone, but other valuables like laptop, iPhone, wallet, car’s papers, sunglasses, etc. are still missing,” she said.

Police will interrogate the suspects and are expected to hold a press conference on Monday.

Chandel worked as regional manager with a private healthcare firm in Gurugram. On January 6, while on his way back home from office, he spoke to his wife Preeti around 10.30 pm and said he was near the Parthala roundabout. Thereafter, he went incommunicado for five hours as his family tried to track him using his phone’s location. Chandel’s body was found around 4am on the service lane between Parthala roundabout and the Hindon bridge. He had suffered two gunshot wounds in the head, the autopsy report said.

On January 14, Ghaziabad police recovered Chandel’s SUV, a grey Kia Seltos, from Akash Nagar which comes under the Masuri police station limits. Chandel’s murder had sparked protests in Greater Noida (West) and four police personnel, including Bisrakh SHO were suspended.