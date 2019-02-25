Plea submitted to revive cases of Unnati Fortune’s housing project

Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP Rera) on Friday held a project-monitoring meeting with Unnati Fortune group allottees during which the latter submitted an application for revival of their cases, after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) stay on proceedings was vacated.

As no representative from builder or co-developer was present, the next date for the meeting was fixed for March 1.

RD Paliwal, Rera consultant and head of the monitoring committee, said, “The co-developer could not be present at the meeting today. The next date of meeting has been fixed for March 1.”

“I had kept the 79 cases of Unnati Fortune group listed for January 30 and January 31 under abeyance after the NCLT stay order copy was produced before me,” Balvinder Kumar, member, UP Rera, said.

“Now, we have started the revival process of cases. The monitoring committee meeting was planned to get allottees’ views and the co-developer’s plan for revival of the project,” Balvinder added

Neelam Kapoor, one of the allottees who attended the meeting, said, “We have requested for revival of cases which were kept in abeyance after the NCLT’s stay order. Now that the NCLT stay has been vacated, we have demanded revival of cases. Interest subsidy payment by builder was requested.”

Allottees said that they wanted revival of cases in the hope that the stuck projects inch towards getting ready.

Another allottee, Hemant Kumar, said, “Though we had given the NCLT a copy of the recent order, we were told that it was not traceable. We have again submitted a case revival application. We hope that once the meeting with the co-developer is held, the project will move towards completion.”

Anant Gupta, another allottee, said, “Case revival has given us hope for possession. The co-developer should be serious in completion of the project.”

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 02:50 IST