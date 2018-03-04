Power infra in place, Noida Metro trials to start in April

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to begin trials on its 30-kilometre Noida-Greater Noida Metro link in April as the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) has started supplying required power to this project.

The trial on this link was scheduled to start from December 2017 but it got delayed as UPPTCL could not supply power earlier.

“The UPPTCL has started supplying 400KV electricity supply from its Sector 148 power substation from February 28 to the 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link. UPPTCL’s top officials have also conducted an inspection and written to their staff in Noida to immediately start power supply. It is good news because now, we can start trials on this Metro link in April and make way for commercial operations after completing the necessary formalities related to safety,” PD Upadhyay, executive director of NMRC, said.

On February 2, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had started a test run on a one-kilometre stretch of this link due to non-availability of an adequate power supply.

“It takes time to lay electricity lines and ready substations. Finally, everything is in place in terms of power supply requirement. It means the big hurdle of power supply is now over. Now, we will focus on other works such as signalling, electricity wires and other technical requirements at all completed Metro stations and power networks. Due to non-availability of adequate power we were not able to do that earlier,” Upadhyay said.

The NMRC is also upbeat because the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has already provided Rs687.62 crore, which is part of the Rs970 crore equity of the Centre in the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor. The remaining Rs282.38 crore, which is the subordinate debt (tax), will also be contributed soon, officials said.

Officials said that civil work of 21 Metro stations on the corridor is complete and finishing touches are being given by the DMRC.

All Metro stations on the line will have hi-tech escalators, stairs, lifts and separate entry/exit for the differently abled. The Metro stations are located in sectors 52, 51, 50, 78, 81, Dadri Road, sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 147, 153, 149, Knowledge Park 2, Knowledge Park 1, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Delta 1 and Depot station. The service is expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh people. Around 20 kilometres of the line is located in Noida and the rest in Greater Noida.