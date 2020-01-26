Republic Day celebrated with families of martyrs at Shaheed Smarak

noida

War veterans paid floral tributes to the 38 slain soldiers, who were from Gautam Budh Nagar, and had lost their lives defending the county to celebrate the 71st Republic Day at Noida Shaheed Smarak, Sector 29. Families of the martyrs were also present at the event.

The event was organised by Shaheed Smarak Sanstha.

Lieutenant General(Retd) GL Bakshi, chief executive officer, Shaheed Smarak Sanstha, offered floral tributes at the event. The tricolour and the flags of three armed forces were also hoisted at the event.

Family members of armed forces personnel who laid their lives defending the honour of the country were also present at the celebrations.

“Such celebrations are important for the next of kin of the martyred soldiers as they feel happy to know that supreme sacrifice by their sons, daughters, husbands or fathers have not been forgotten and that the sacrifices they had made have not gone unnoticed. 38 soldiers, who were from Gautam Budh Nagar, were martyred and many of them were from rural areas. Even some passersby joined us to pay homage to them,” said Commander (Retd) Narinder Mahajan, director, public relations and media, Shaheed Smarak Sanstha.

He added that the wreath-laying ceremony – which is held in the presence of a chief of armed staff to mark the Vijay Diwas or Victory Day— will be held on February 22.

“The wreath-laying ceremony is one of the bigger ceremonies that is held at Shaheed Smarak. It is held to mark the victory day which is held on December 16, but the ceremony organised according to the date given by a chief of the armed staff. This year Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, will be the chief guest and will release Souvenir 2020,” Commander (Retd.) Mahajan said.

Along with the families of martyred soldiers, heads of residential societies of Arun Vihar and Jalvayu Vihar, principal and teachers of Army Public School and school children were also present on the occasion.