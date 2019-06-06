Sexual harassment victims will soon be able to file complaints online in Gautam Budh Nagar

With the growing number of sexual harassment cases being reported at workplaces in the National Capital Region, Gautam Budh Nagar authorities have decided to simplify the process of filing complaints for the same.

The authorities on Saturday tied up with an Interra Information Technologies, an IT firm, to build a software and website that will allow victims to file their complaints online. This will also motivate people to report such cases without a fear of embarrassment.

“We have tied up with the IT firm to come up with a portal wherein women employees will be able to register sexual harassment complaints without any hassle. All organisations in the district will be using the application. We are waiting for the website to be ready to decide on further implications of the new initiative. The initiative has been taken to ensure safe atmosphere for women at workplace,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Interra Information Technologies Ashok Laha, the company will be developing the software and a website as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution. This will allow victims of sexual harassment to file the complaint by simply registering on the site or software and providing the details of the crime.

“The site and software are still in the initial stage and requires a lot of work before we can explain the features, but it will allow victims to file the complaint while sitting at their homes and would only need a person to sign up on the site,” Ashok Laha said.

The software will be available for both private and government organisations.

District authorities said they will provide a list of private organisations operating in Gautam Budh Nagar. Though the list is under process, the number of organisations might go well above 15,000.

“We will be listing every organisation in Gautam Budh Nagar, regardless of the number of employees working there,” Laha added.

The company will also provide free training and awareness session to the workers in various organisations. The software is expected to be launched on August 15.

Spread over 1,442 square kilometres, Gautam Budh Nagar district is home to various multinational organisations in Noida and Greater Noida.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 15:28 IST