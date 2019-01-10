Three committees in Noida for welfare of stray cows

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) has constituted three committees to ensure the well-being of stray cows in the district. The committees have been set up at block, tehsil and district levels to identify the problems faced by cows.

Stray animals have caused accidents in the district in the recent past.

Recently, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a review meeting, asked senior officials in districts to ensure roads were made free of stray animals and that cows were taken to shelters by January 10.

The stray cattle menace is so prevalent in Noida that a man and three cows died on the city roads in a period of 10 days in September last year. On September 3, a 22-year-old motorist lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a cow sitting in the middle of the road in sector 127. On September 12, in an accident on the Noida elevated road a cab rammed into two cows, instantly killing both. Police officials called the accident a narrow escape as no human injury was reported in the matter.

On Monday, students of a primary school in Bhadivar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district were forced to attend classes outdoors after agitating farmers locked up stray cattle inside the school premises. The villager residents were agitated as stray cattle have been destroying their crops for several months.

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all district magistrates in the state to look into involving corporate and private players to come up with temporary cow shelters under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The government has also suggested that the construction of cow shelters in the state be done by local bodies through funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) or MLALAD funds.

“We have been given a deadline of January 10 to construct cow shelters,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

Officials of the veterinary, gram panchayat, forest department, animal husbandry and administration, will be a part of the block committee. These officials have been asked to hold a meeting every week for the next three months to resolve the cow shelters issue.

The block-level committee members will have to identify stray cows and areas where cow shelters can be built. Members will also be charged with arranging water, fodder, and electricity for the cows, as well as the disposal of dead cows.

If a person wants to sell their cow, the block committee will decide the price and ensure the animal is only used for dairy- and agriculture-related work. The cost of the cow will go to the committee and be used for the welfare of the animal.

The tehsil-level committee has been asked to hold a meeting every week for three months to resolve issues faced by the block committee. It will also overlook the functioning of the block-level committee, and take action against those who will disown their cattle.

“We are identifying places to come up with a big cow shelter in the district. All officials have been asked to ensure that work related to cows and its welfare is done as per the DM’s order,” Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate, said.

The district-level committee, headed by the DM, will hold a meeting every month, and will be going through the work done by the other two committees.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:17 IST