Toll plaza death: Family alleges lax investigation

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:32 IST

The family of a 30-year-old man who had allegedly been killed by seven private bouncers at the Kalindi Kunj toll plaza on August 10 has accused the Noida police of a lax investigation in the matter.

The body of the victim, Vimal Tiwari, had been found on the Yamuna bridge just inside the Noida border. The police had arrested seven private bouncers for his murder on August 12. The suspects had allegedly tried to extort the victim for ₹14,600 after he failed to pay the toll and crossed over to Delhi. The toll manager was wanted in the case.

According to family members, they have been receiving threatening calls to take back the case. “In the first week of September, I got calls from unknown numbers to withdraw the case. My family is scared of venturing out of the house. We don’t know who these people are but they seem powerful,” Ram Shringar Tiwari, the victim’s brother who was also the complainant in the matter, said.

“On September 3, the Noida police wrote to the court, stating that during the investigation, they found that it did not seem to be a case of extortion. That makes no sense because the whole incident took place only after they tried to extort my brother for money,” Shringar said.

He said that the bail application of the suspects had been rejected earlier but if the extortion section were to be removed, they would get bail which would put him and his family in further danger.

However, senior officials of the Noida police said they were not aware of the development.

“Prima facie, it seems that the investigation was not carried out properly. We will order an inquiry in this matter,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said, regarding the removal of the extortion sections.

