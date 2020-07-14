e-paper
Home / Noida / Two nabbed in connection with the murder of a businessman

Two nabbed in connection with the murder of a businessman

noida Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Two men in their twenties were nabbed by the Kasna police on Monday in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old businessman, who had gone missing since July 5 from the Site 5 area.

The victim, Aditya Soni, owned a polishing business in the Site 5 industrial area and had left his workplace on July 5. He had earlier mentioned about visiting the family of a deceased relative in Delhi. The victim’s family had last contact with him around midnight on July 5. After he failed to return home, his mother, Neelu Soni, had filed a missing person’s complaint on July 6 at the Kasna police station.

“The victim’s mother filed a complaint, alleging that her son had last been seen with three of his friends and they might be behind his disappearance or death. Based on complaint, a case of murder and robbery, under sections 302, 201 and 394 of the IPC, was registered at the Kasna police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Two of the suspects were identified as brothers, Dev and Pankaj Bhati. The victim’s car, jewellery and phone were recovered from them. The third suspect is absconding at the moment and teams have been formed for his arrest, said the police.

“A body was found from an area under the jurisdiction of Mathura Police a day before yesterday. The family has now identified it as the victim. The suspects lived in the same society as the victim and were friends. On the night of the incident, they were all drinking together after which an argument broke out that turned violent. The victim was first hit with a stick and then he was strangled to death. The suspects used their Brezza car to dump his body in a canal near Jamalpur. The car has also been recovered,” said the DCP.

Police officials said that a food delivery executive had first identified seeing the victim with the suspects on the night of his disappearance. Following this information, the suspects were interrogated. They later confessed to the whole incident. They will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday while a search is on for the third suspect.

