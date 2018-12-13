‘Upset’ with girlfriend taking up job, Ghaziabad man slashes his own throat, survives

A 22-year-old man allegedly slashed his throat in Khoda on Wednesday morning, because he was allegedly “opposed” to his girlfriend taking up a job. Ravi Yadav, a resident of Anil Vihar in Khoda and employed as a food delivery man with a firm in Noida’s Sector 37, sustained severe injuries to his throat.

He had reportedly gone to meet his girlfriend, and injured himself somewhere on the way back home. When he reached home, he woke up his father. His father, Raju Yadav, from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, said it was around 9am when his son arrived and woke him up.

“When I asked him why he woke me up, he just said ‘goodbye’. He fell to the floor within seconds. I rushed to pick him up and saw he was bleeding profusely,” his father said.

The family said Ravi’s girlfriend reached their house within minutes.

“They have a stable relationship, but for the past four or five days, they have had several fights . The woman had recently joined a job. However, my son was upset that she chose to work,” Ravi’s father said.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital in Noida. Ghaziabad police said he was stable, as he was administered timely treatment.

“So far, the man’s family is busy attending to him at the hospital. We are yet to lodge a complaint from their end,” Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram) said.

