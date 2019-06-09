Woman alleges five neighbours molested and assaulted her

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was assaulted and molested by five persons from her village while she was working on her farm, under the Expressway police jurisdiction on April 20. A medical examination has been order for the woman.

Police said the woman had lost her husband a couple of years ago. In her statement, she alleged that she was verbally harassed by the five accused for a while.

“Our farmland is located in an adjoining village and the houses of the accused are on my way to work. For a while now, they have been harassing me verbally and making suggestive comments at me. I have told their families also about this, but nothing was done to stop this,” the woman said in her complaint.

She has further alleged that on April 20, when she was working on her farmland, around 6.30pm, the accused came and molested her. “They tried to pull me into a car (a white Scorpio) and tried to take me to their farm. I tried to shout for help but they held me tight. However, people working nearby saw the encounter and came towards us after which the accused let go of me and fled. While leaving, they also threatened me with dire consequences,” the woman said.

Based on her complaint, the district court has directed the Expressway police to file a case against the five accused under sections 294 (obscenity) , 354 (b) (assault or use of force to disrobe woman) , 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The matter is under investigation. It seems that one of the accused had earlier filed a case against the woman under the SC/ST Act after which she approached the court. We are questioning all parties involved and due legal action will be taken soon,” Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station, said.

