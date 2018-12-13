Woman in Greater Noida gets husband drunk, beheads him with lover’s help, then files missing complaint

A 30-year-old woman and her lover were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly beheading her husband after getting him drunk on November 30 in Shahberi.

Rajni, a native of Bhadra village in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and Aniruddh (32), a native of Mahoba district, were arrested by a team from the Bisrakh police station for the murder of 34-year-old Bhoop Singh, hailing from Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Bhoop Singh was married to Rajni and the couple had moved to Jhansi to work as daily wage earners. There, Rajni met Aniruddh, who was also a daily wage earner.

According to the police, Rajni started living with Aniruddh a few months ago and both moved to Shahberi in Greater Noida. But, soon, her husband followed her to Greater Noida from Jhansi and this became the bone of contention between the three.

“Rajni met Aniruddh around six months ago in Jhansi. She left her husband and one-year-old son, and eloped with Aniruddh. The couple reached Shahberi, where they lived for three months. After that, Bhoop Singh tracked her down, and forced her to live with him, but the woman was unhappy. So, she conspired with Aniruddh to murder her husband,” Anil Shai, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

According to the police, the two accused used a sharp weapon to behead Bhoop Singh, when he was in an inebriated state, on the night of November 30. They then disposed of the body and head separately at a deserted spot in Shahberi.

“Rajni went to the police after four days to file a complaint stating that her husband was missing. The headless body was recovered on December 9 in a decomposed state. The head was later found buried at a nearby plot in Vrinda Garden colony. It was identified by the brother of the deceased — he recognized the clothes of Bhoop Singh. On December 10, he lodged a complaint of murder against his sister-in-law and her lover,” Shai said.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:26 IST