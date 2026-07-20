Bill Ackman calls on Trump govt to fast-track Indian students visas, ‘We need to fix our immigration policy’

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has reiterated his endorsement for the retention of highly skilled international graduates in the United States, just days after facing backlash for his suggestion to expedite visas for Indian students enrolled in American universities.

Bill Ackman advocates for reforming US immigration policies to retain skilled international students, highlighting a Harvard Law student's visa struggles (REUTERS)

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In a message on X, Ackman contended that U.S. immigration policy ought to prioritize the attraction and retention of talented innovators capable of contributing to the nation's economy.

“We need to fix our immigration policy so we can admit the creators so they can build on American soil and create value here. In particular, it makes no sense to educate the best and brightest at Federally subsidized educational institutions and then send them home.”

The most recent comments expand upon statements made by Ackman earlier this week, in which he proposed that the US should expedite permanent residency options for high-achieving international students, especially those enrolled in prestigious American universities. These statements sparked a vigorous online discussion, with proponents labeling the proposal as a strategic investment in innovation, while opponents contended that it would put American workers at a disadvantage.

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Indian-American entrepreneur Vinod Khosla backs Bill Ackman's stand on US visa

Last week, Ackman shared a post from an X user named Threcy Jo Lawrence, who stated that she had been accepted into Harvard Law School with over a 90 percent scholarship but was unable to secure an F-1 student visa appointment prior to the start of the program.

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In addition to sharing student's message, Ackman contended that the US should simplify the process for highly skilled international students to study and stay in the country. “Our immigration policies need to be reformed to allow the best and brightest to be educated in the USA and stay here to create value for our country. As long as their values are aligned with the long-term interests of our country, their visas should be fast tracked. Can someone in immigration help this young woman?”

In a now-deleted post on X, the student had mentioned, “I got into Harvard Law School with more than 90% scholarship and it cannot be deferred. I have 25 days left, and I still cannot get an F-1 visa appointment." However, HT.com cannot independently verify authenticity of the post.

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Later on, Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Vinod Khosla, endorsed Ackman's stand on US visas by sharing his post on X and writing: “Agree with @BillAckman. We will lose the global race for talent if we don't attract the best and brightest. Especially true of the AI race against China. Talent is a bigger factor in that race than the next three or four factors combined, including chips.”

“We should push for a bipartisan effort. I think it can be done despite the administration's MAGA wing. Who in the administration can help this lady?”

Indian diaspora urges US to delay four-year cap on international student visas

On Monday, an advocacy group representing the Indian diaspora called on the US Congress and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to suspend the enforcement of the newly established four-year limit on visa restrictions for students and exchange visitors.

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The comes following the recent decision by the US to strengthen regulations concerning visas for international students, exchange visitors, and journalists, thereby terminating the previous system that permitted them to remain in the country indefinitely without governmental supervision.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has called on the administration to postpone the implementation, ensure the protection of students, and preserve US research and innovation.

Trump's H-1B visas crackdown

Ackman’s new post aimed to expand the discussion beyond a singular nationality, stressing the necessity to welcome "creators" who can produce long-term economic benefits. His remarks also underscored what he perceives as a contradiction in existing policy: federally funded universities educate some of the most talented students globally, yet many are compelled to depart after graduation due to immigration limitations.

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This issue has gained increasing attention amid ongoing discussions regarding the future of H-1B visas, Optional Practical Training (OPT), and employment-based green cards. Business leaders throughout Silicon Valley have consistently contended that protracted immigration backlogs lead highly skilled graduates to leave the United States for nations with more reliable immigration frameworks.