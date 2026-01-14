Chipotle has reportedly distanced itself from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman after facing calls for a boycott. This happened after Ackman donated funds to a fundraiser for federal agent Jonathan Ross, who gunned down Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, in Minneapolis. The Trump administration has maintained that Ross shot Good in self-defense. Chipotle breaking with Bill Ackman over donation to Jonathan Ross fundraiser? Company responds after boycott calls (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Many started calling for a boycott of the fast casual chain after a man with the ID of William Ackman donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe for Ross. Ackman later confirmed that he was the person who made the donation.

Shortly after, Chipotle said on social media that Ackman is not associated with the chain. “Bill Ackman is not affiliated with Chipotle,” the chain confirmed.

Back in 2016, Ackman purchased a 9.9% share in Chipotle, making his hedge fund the largest shareholder, according to Newsnation. However, the billionaire reduced the number of shares in the years that followed. In November, Ackman’s hedge fund confirmed it had sold all remaining shares.

Renee Nicole Good’s death The Trump administration and ICE are facing widespread criticism after Ross fatally shot Good. Despite the administration’s claims of self-defense, many others have pushed back on that narrative based on videos of the shooting.

After Good’s death, Trump slammed her on Truth Social, claiming that the woman “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” who then appeared to shoot her in self-defense. However, in his latest remarks about the killing, he called Good a “wonderful person” whose actions on the day of the shooting were “pretty tough.”

“And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person,” Trump said of Good during a conversation with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil. “But her actions were pretty tough. I've seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms.”