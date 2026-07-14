H-1B visa layoffs: Redditor torn between job search and returning to India, ‘Things are getting worse for…'

After being laid off while on an H-1B visa, a Redditor revealed they are currently contemplating whether to continue job searching or prepare to return to their home country.

A Redditor, recently laid off on an H-1B visa, considers their options of searching for jobs or returning to India after seven years in the U.S.

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In a post titled “Laid off on H-1B. Trying to decide whether to keep trying or prepare to go back”, the Redditor said they have resided in the US for nearly seven years. They first entered the United States to pursue their master's degree. After completing their studies, they secured employment and have been working under an H-1B visa for the past few years.

H-1B visa holder shares ‘mentally exhausting’ experience after lay off

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the Redditor's claims.

Opening about the lay off, the user further mentioned: “End of May, I was laid off. Since then, I’ve been applying almost every day. The good news is that I’ve made it to and in the final rounds with multiple companies, but I still don’t have an offer yet. My grace period is ending soon.”

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As the entire experience has been “mentally exhausting” for the user, the Redditor said, “Some days I feel like I’m one interview away from getting my career back on track. Other days I wonder if I should stop holding on and just move back to India.”

Moving ahead, the Redditor sought candid advice from people who have faced similar situations. “If you were in my position, would you keep trying, or would you move back and restart from India? I’d really appreciate hearing your experiences.”

‘Going back to India is…’: Redditors react

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Meanwhile, several people reacted to the user's post, with many giving their suggestions and others opening up about their mental and emotional toll.

“Back up. Plan to move back .....no unlawful presence. Assuming you are bachelor\spinster , if you are left with 10 days or less, book flight back. You can still come back once the 100k fee is invalidated. Give your 100% at interviews. I know its taxing ....,” one Redditor wrote.

“I was in your situation 8-9 years back and ended up getting a contract job and then got my career back on track. But mentally and emotionally it was bad. Since then I got married and have lost a parent and every day working in tech in US feels soul sucking. I feel stuck since spouse wants to stay here. I recommend going back. Feeling free and happy mentally is big. Things are getting worse for people on H1B,” another reacted.

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A third user stated, “Going back to India is your best option!” while another commented, “Go back home. You will feel at ease.”