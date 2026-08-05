'Am I weak for moving back?': H-1B worker's $170,000 US job dilemma strikes a chord with NRIs

A 29-year-old H-1B professional earning $170,000 a year in the United States has sparked discussion online after asking whether returning to India to be with ageing parents would mean giving up the financial security they worked years to build.

Representational image showing individual in stress. (Unsplash)

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According to the post shared on Reddit, many overseas Indians identified with the struggle of choosing between life abroad and family commitments in India.

The user said they currently have "no visa issues (for now)" and can see a future of financial stability in the US. Yet, the desire to return to India has only grown stronger as their parents have aged.

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"I really want to move back," the user wrote. "US for the first time made me feel financially secure... But moving back is a one-way path, so it's literally a 'forever' decision, which is scary."

A choice between family and financial security

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{{^usCountry}} The Reddit user said their father runs a small business in India that has been struggling financially. Their plan is to apply for jobs in India while helping run the family business part-time, eventually working there full-time if needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reddit user said their father runs a small business in India that has been struggling financially. Their plan is to apply for jobs in India while helping run the family business part-time, eventually working there full-time if needed. {{/usCountry}}

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While the move makes emotional sense, they admitted the financial uncertainty worries them after finally achieving stability in the US.

"I have always felt financially helpless since I was a kid, but US for the first time made me feel financially secure," the post read. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the user's claim.

The user also acknowledged that returning could bring added pressure around marriage but said it was not their primary concern.

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"My main concern is the financial part," they wrote, adding that they feared making a decision that might be difficult to reverse if life in India did not turn out as expected.

'Nothing is forever,' users say

The post prompted dozens of responses, with many users encouraging the H-1B professional not to view the decision as permanent.

Also read: Indians face fresh hurdles as US student visa approvals see steep fall during peak admission season

"You're making this more dramatic than it needs to be. Nothing is forever in life. If you can be on H-1B in 2026, then you can be on H-1B in 2036 too. It just depends on the job market at that point," one commenter wrote.

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Another user, who said they were in a similar position but were older and had children, said there were no universally right or wrong decisions.

"I think there are no right or wrong decisions. Feel what's best for you and the family and that you won't regret not doing down the line," the commenter wrote, adding that despite earning well and having no major concerns in the US, their "heart says to go back."

Others cautioned against overthinking the move. One user said seeking opinions from strangers could make the decision more stressful, while another argued that, given the user's age and earning potential, they would not consider returning to India. Another suggested thinking twice if the user's siblings were already in India and able to support their ageing parents.

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The discussion reflects a recurring question among Indian professionals working abroad: whether the promise of higher earnings and career growth outweighs the pull of family, ageing parents and the desire to eventually return home.