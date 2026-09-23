Applying for Canada citizenship? What Indian applicants need to know about required documents

Indian nationals applying for Canadian citizenship should carefully prepare their supporting documents before submitting an application, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) requiring applicants to follow a specific document checklist.

Canada citizenship for Indians: IRCC's checklist reveals key documents adults need to submit with their application. (Unsplash)

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The IRCC's Document Checklist for Application for Canadian Citizenship under Subsection 5(1), Adults 18 years and older is known as CIT 0007.

The checklist applies to adult applicants seeking Canadian citizenship under subsection 5(1) of Canada's Citizenship Act.

What is the Canada citizenship document checklist?

IRCC's CIT 0007 checklist is offered to help applicants make sure they have included the required documents and forms with their citizenship application.

According to the Government of Canada's CIT 0007 document checklist, applicants should check the boxes as they gather their documents and complete the required forms.

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{{^usCountry}} When assembling the application package, documents and forms must be placed in the order shown on the checklist. {{/usCountry}}

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IRCC also instructs applicants to place the completed checklist on top of the application package before mailing it.

Which Indians does this apply to?

The checklist is for adults aged 18 or older applying for Canadian citizenship under subsection 5(1).

For Indians who have obtained permanent residence in Canada and are now applying for citizenship, the checklist provides the document-assembly requirements for the application.

However, the checklist itself does not mean that every Indian applicant automatically qualifies for citizenship. Applicants must meet Canada's citizenship eligibility requirements in addition to providing the required documents.

Why applicants should check the latest version

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IRCC's citizenship forms and document requirements can be updated.

The government page identifies the CIT 0007 checklist as last updated in June 2026, while the webpage itself was modified on August 10, 2026.

Applicants should therefore use the current version of the checklist rather than relying on an older citizenship application package.

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IRCC also warns applicants that the PDF form may not open properly on tablets or mobile phones. The government recommends downloading and saving the form on a computer and opening it using Adobe Acrobat Reader.

How should the citizenship application documents be arranged?

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IRCC's instructions are straightforward: applicants should gather the documents and complete the forms, check the corresponding boxes on the checklist and then arrange the application package in the order specified by the checklist.

The completed checklist should be placed at the top of the package before it is mailed.

For Indian applicants, following the checklist exactly can help ensure that the application package is assembled according to IRCC's instructions.

What Indians should know

The key document for adult citizenship applicants is CIT 0007, but applicants should not treat the checklist as a substitute for Canada's citizenship eligibility rules.

The official IRCC citizenship checklist is specifically for adults aged 18 and older applying under subsection 5(1).

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Because IRCC can update its forms and document requirements, applicants should download the latest checklist directly from Canada.ca before preparing their application.