US military service and immigration: What Indians should know about citizenship, Green Cards and family benefits

Indian nationals living in the US who serve in the US armed forces, as well as eligible family members of service members and veterans, may qualify for special immigration benefits under provisions of US immigration law, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Indian nationals serving in the US military and eligible family members may qualify for special citizenship, Green Card and survivor benefits. (Unsplash)

These provisions can offer certain service members a pathway to US citizenship and may provide immigration benefits to qualifying spouses, children and other family members. USCIS also outlines special provisions for families of service members who die from combat-related injuries.

The benefits are subject to specific eligibility requirements and are not automatically granted because of military service.

Can Indians get US citizenship through military service? US immigration law contains special naturalization provisions for people who are serving or have served in the US armed forces.

USCIS says eligible military service members may apply for naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The rules are different from the standard naturalization process and are intended to recognize military service.

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For an Indian national serving in the US military, this means military service may provide a separate route to seek US citizenship if the person meets the applicable requirements.

The benefit, however, depends on eligibility under the relevant military naturalization provisions. Serving in the armed forces by itself does not guarantee citizenship.

What about Green Cards for military family members? USCIS also provides immigration pathways for certain family members of US service members and veterans.

Depending on the applicable provision and eligibility requirements, family members and dependents may qualify for permanent residence, commonly known as a Green Card, or citizenship under special provisions.

This can be particularly relevant to Indian families in which one member is serving or has served in the US armed forces. USCIS has separate provisions covering citizenship and adjustment of status for qualifying family members.

What happens if a US service member dies from combat-related injuries? USCIS also lists special survivor immigration benefits for certain immediate relatives of US armed forces members who die from combat-related injuries while serving on active duty.

Eligible relatives may qualify for immigration benefits, including a pathway to citizenship under the applicable provisions.

The rules are specific to qualifying cases, so family members must meet the requirements established under US immigration law.

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What is parole in place for military families? USCIS also provides certain discretionary immigration options for military members, enlistees and their families.

One such option is parole in place, which USCIS may grant on a case-by-case basis. Another is deferred action, which can also be considered in qualifying circumstances.

These are discretionary options, meaning they are not automatic benefits available to every military family.

What should Indians know? For Indians in the US military or Indian nationals with qualifying family connections to US service members, the key point is that US immigration law contains special provisions linked to military service.

Those provisions can cover naturalization, adjustment of status, family immigration and certain survivor benefits. USCIS also provides discretionary options such as parole in place and deferred action in appropriate cases.

Eligibility depends on the individual's circumstances and the specific immigration provision involved. USCIS advises applicants and families to review the requirements applicable to their case before applying.