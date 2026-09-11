Indians can visit UAE to hunt for jobs without a sponsor: Here's what to know about eligibility, required documents

Indians looking for work in the UAE can enter the country on a jobseeker visit visa without having a host or sponsor in the country, according to the UAE government’s official portal.

How Indians can visit UAE to look for jobs without a sponsor. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The visa allows foreigners to travel to the UAE specifically to explore job opportunities. Applicants can choose a validity period of 60, 90 or 120 days for a single trip, meaning eligible Indian jobseekers can enter the UAE and search for employment without first securing a job offer.

The UAE government says applicants must meet specific education, professional-level and financial requirements before applying.

Who can get the UAE jobseeker visa?

The jobseeker visa is not open to every applicant. The UAE government says an applicant must meet one of two professional or educational conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The first category covers people who are in the first, second or third skill level under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization’s professional classification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first category covers people who are in the first, second or third skill level under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization’s professional classification. {{/usCountry}}

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The second covers graduates of the top 500 universities in the world, according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Education, provided they graduated within the previous two years.

In addition, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent and fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee requirement.

For Indians planning to use the visa to search for employment, this means meeting the eligibility criteria is necessary even though a UAE sponsor or job offer is not required.

What documents do Indians need?

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The UAE government lists three main documents for the jobseeker visa application:

A colored photograph A copy of the applicant’s passport An attested qualification certificate

Applicants should therefore have their educational qualification documents ready before applying.

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The UAE government also provides separate online services for the different visa durations. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai offers a service for issuing a visit visa to explore job opportunities, while the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security provides separate services for 60-day, 90-day and 120-day single-entry jobseeker visas.

How long can Indians stay to look for a job?

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Eligible applicants can choose between 60, 90 or 120 days, depending on the visa they apply for.

The visa is specifically meant for people entering the UAE to explore employment opportunities. It is issued for one trip and does not require a host or sponsor in the country.

For Indians considering the UAE as a potential employment destination, the visa provides a route to enter the country and search for opportunities without first having a UAE employer sponsor the visit. However, applicants must still meet the government's education, professional and financial requirements before they can use this route.