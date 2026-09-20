Indians seeking jobs in Canada can apply for work permit from outside country; here's who qualifies, how to apply

Indians planning to work in Canada can apply for a work permit from outside the country, with most applications submitted online through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Canada says most foreign nationals need a work permit to work in the country, and applicants may qualify for either an employer-specific work permit or an open work permit.

Canada work permit for Indians: Who can apply, fees, documents and how to get a work visa from India (Unsplash)

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The type of permit an applicant can get depends on their circumstances. An employer-specific work permit is the most common category and generally requires a job offer. An open work permit does not require a job offer, but is available only to people who meet specific eligibility requirements. Applicants cannot simply choose whichever permit they prefer.

Canada work permit for Indians: Who is eligible?

Indians applying from outside Canada must meet the general eligibility requirements as well as any additional requirements linked to their particular work permit program.

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{{^usCountry}} IRCC says applicants must demonstrate that they have enough money to support themselves and their family members during their stay in Canada and to return home. They must also meet Canada's admissibility requirements. Additional conditions may apply depending on the work permit category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IRCC says applicants must demonstrate that they have enough money to support themselves and their family members during their stay in Canada and to return home. They must also meet Canada's admissibility requirements. Additional conditions may apply depending on the work permit category. {{/usCountry}}

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For an employer-specific work permit, most applicants need a Canadian job offer. Depending on the job and program, additional employer-related documents may also be required.

Applicants should check their personalized document checklist after completing the IRCC questionnaire because the documents required can vary according to the application and the applicant's circumstances.

What documents do Indians need to apply?

Applicants applying from outside Canada must generally submit the application for a work permit made outside Canada, known as IMM 1295, a copy of a valid passport or travel document and a photograph meeting Canada's requirements.

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Depending on the case, IRCC may also request documents such as proof of a medical examination, marriage certificate, certified translations and other supporting documents.

For an employer-specific work permit, applicants may need employment-related documents. IRCC also notes that local visa-office requirements can apply, meaning applicants should check the requirements applicable to the country from which they are applying.

Canada work permit fees for Indians

The standard work permit processing fee is C$155 per person. Applicants for an open work permit generally have to pay an additional C$100 open work permit holder fee. A biometric fee of C$85 per individual may also apply.

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This means an eligible open-work-permit applicant who is required to provide biometrics could pay C$340 in total for the three fees.

Fees can vary in specific circumstances and some applicants may be exempt from certain fees.

How Indians can apply for a Canada work permit from India

The application process is primarily online.

Applicants must first determine whether they are eligible and identify the appropriate work permit category. They then create or sign in to an IRCC secure account, complete the application, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fees.

After submitting the application, applicants who need biometrics will receive a biometric instruction letter. They should then book an appointment at a designated Visa Application Centre (VAC).

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Applicants should submit a complete application because missing documents or required information can lead to refusal, according to IRCC.

What happens after the application is approved?

Applicants should wait for IRCC's decision and follow the instructions provided with the approval. Before travelling, they should ensure they have the documents required to enter Canada and receive their work permit.

IRCC also has separate procedures for people applying from inside Canada or, in limited circumstances, at a port of entry. Most people cannot simply apply at a Canadian port of entry, so applicants should check their eligibility before travelling.

For Indians planning to work in Canada, the key point is that a work permit is not a general job-search visa. Eligibility depends on the applicant's circumstances and the specific work permit category, while employer-specific permits generally require a job offer.

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