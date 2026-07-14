NRI techie living in US for 9 years shares 5 reasons he moved back to India: ‘I missed…’

A non-residential Indian (NRI) shared five reasons why and his family moved back to India after spending nine years in the US. The post was put up on the NRI subreddit and detailed the life the man had abroad, explaining why he chose to give it all up and head back home.

A family shown returning with their bags. Image for representational purposes. (AI Generated/Grok)

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The NRI shared that he moved from New York, back to his hometown Jaipur, in Rajasthan. “From New York to the Pink City,” he titled the post. The man shared that he had a good career in tech and a comfortable life in New York, though he did not specify where he worked.

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Then, in 2022, the man moved back with his wife and daughter for good to India. He opted to return to Jaipur rather than going to Bengaluru or Gurgaon, which might have provided better work opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to share the five reasons why he moved back from New York to Jaipur. Why NRI moved back to India from US: 5 reasons The NRI shared he moved back as they ‘never fully shook the feeling of being a foreigner’, no matter how integrated they got to life there. “I missed the plain familiarity of home,” he wrote. Describing themselves as ‘food people’, the man added “We loved exploring every cuisine out there, but our hearts kept going back to the actual Indian food we grew up on.” They also had their daughter's upbringing in mind when they decided to head home. “We wanted our daughter to grow up inside our culture and roots, not visiting them once a year, while still being free to go explore the world later if she wants,” the man wrote. Covid was also a factor in their decision to go back. Notably, they moved two years after the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. “The pandemic made the distance from family unbearable. Watching parents age from the other side of the planet, and losing a few people we loved, made the decision for us,” the man shared. He added “we wanted to spare our kid the low-grade cultural confusion you often see in children raised far from their roots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to share the five reasons why he moved back from New York to Jaipur. Why NRI moved back to India from US: 5 reasons The NRI shared he moved back as they ‘never fully shook the feeling of being a foreigner’, no matter how integrated they got to life there. “I missed the plain familiarity of home,” he wrote. Describing themselves as ‘food people’, the man added “We loved exploring every cuisine out there, but our hearts kept going back to the actual Indian food we grew up on.” They also had their daughter's upbringing in mind when they decided to head home. “We wanted our daughter to grow up inside our culture and roots, not visiting them once a year, while still being free to go explore the world later if she wants,” the man wrote. Covid was also a factor in their decision to go back. Notably, they moved two years after the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. “The pandemic made the distance from family unbearable. Watching parents age from the other side of the planet, and losing a few people we loved, made the decision for us,” the man shared. He added “we wanted to spare our kid the low-grade cultural confusion you often see in children raised far from their roots.” {{/usCountry}}

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The person further shared how life as like after the move back to India. “It has not been frictionless. Some conveniences from the US just do not exist here,” he noted. However, the man was quick to add that there were 'trade-offs' in every decision.

“The mental model that got us over the line was regret minimization: picture yourself at 80 and ask which choice you would regret more. We did not want to spend life wondering 'what if we had gone back',” the NRI added.

(This post appeared on Reddit. HT.com could not individually verify the authenticity of this post)