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NRI techie living in US for 9 years shares 5 reasons he moved back to India: ‘I missed…’

A NRI shared his experience of why he moved back to India with his family after nine years in the US, where he claimed to have a good career in tech.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 01:04 PM IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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A non-residential Indian (NRI) shared five reasons why and his family moved back to India after spending nine years in the US. The post was put up on the NRI subreddit and detailed the life the man had abroad, explaining why he chose to give it all up and head back home.

A family shown returning with their bags. Image for representational purposes. (AI Generated/Grok)
A family shown returning with their bags. Image for representational purposes. (AI Generated/Grok)

The NRI shared that he moved from New York, back to his hometown Jaipur, in Rajasthan. “From New York to the Pink City,” he titled the post. The man shared that he had a good career in tech and a comfortable life in New York, though he did not specify where he worked.

Also Read | NRI slammed for saying returning to India 'massive headache': 'You have glass ego'

Then, in 2022, the man moved back with his wife and daughter for good to India. He opted to return to Jaipur rather than going to Bengaluru or Gurgaon, which might have provided better work opportunities.

The person further shared how life as like after the move back to India. “It has not been frictionless. Some conveniences from the US just do not exist here,” he noted. However, the man was quick to add that there were 'trade-offs' in every decision.

“The mental model that got us over the line was regret minimization: picture yourself at 80 and ask which choice you would regret more. We did not want to spend life wondering 'what if we had gone back',” the NRI added.

(This post appeared on Reddit. HT.com could not individually verify the authenticity of this post)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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