The US Department of State has released its December 2026 Visa Bulletin, bringing forward movement in key employment-based green card categories for Indian applicants, with the EB-2 and EB-3 final action dates advancing and offering some relief to people waiting for US permanent residency.

US Green Card December update: F2A, F4 advance for Indians as employment visa dates hold. (X/@unumihaimedia) more less

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The latest bulletin, outlines the dates that determine when applicants can receive immigrant visas or move ahead with their green card applications. It includes separate charts for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing, which serve different purposes in the immigration process.

Some relief in family-sponsored categories

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The December bulletin also shows movement in certain family-sponsored categories.

For Indian applicants in the F2A category, which covers spouses and unmarried children under 21 of US permanent residents, the Final Action Date has advanced by one month, from October 22, 2026, in November to November 22, 2026, in December.

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The F4 category, covering brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, has also moved forward. Its Final Action Date for India advances from December 15, 2006, to February 15, 2007.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Dates for Filing chart, the F4 India cut-off date moves from February 1, 2007, in November to August 15, 2007, in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Dates for Filing chart, the F4 India cut-off date moves from February 1, 2007, in November to August 15, 2007, in December. {{/usCountry}}

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This could allow eligible applicants with earlier priority dates to take the next documentation steps, subject to the applicable filing instructions.

EB-2 and EB-3 India dates remain unchanged

Despite the movement in some family-sponsored categories, Indian applicants in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) and third preference (EB-3) categories will not see any change in their cut-off dates in December.

The EB-2 India Final Action Date remains November 1, 2013, while the EB-3 India date stays at January 22, 2014. Both dates are unchanged from the November bulletin.

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The EB-1 India Final Action Date has also remained unchanged at February 1, 2023.

The Dates for Filing chart shows a similar pattern. The EB-2 India filing date remains January 15, 2015, while the EB-3 date stays at January 15, 2015. The EB-1 filing date is unchanged at July 1, 2024.

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These dates are important for Indian professionals waiting for employment-based green cards, as they determine when their applications can move to the next stage of processing.

What the two dates mean for green card applicants

The Final Action Dates chart determines when an applicant's priority date is eligible for final approval and visa issuance. Applicants whose priority dates are earlier than the listed dates can receive immigrant visas, subject to all other eligibility requirements and visa availability.

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The Dates for Filing chart, meanwhile, indicates when applicants can submit documentation to the National Visa Center. For people applying for adjustment of status from within the US, USCIS determines whether the filing chart can be used for that month. Applicants should check the agency's official website before submitting their applications.

The Department of State has also cautioned that the movement in cut-off dates may not continue in the coming months.

The December bulletin says immigrant visa issuance rates have declined following several administration actions concerning national security and public safety.

To ensure that available immigrant visa numbers for fiscal year 2027 are used, the department had advanced dates across several categories in recent months.

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However, it warned that retrogression, or a backward movement in cut-off dates, may become necessary depending on demand. Some categories could also become unavailable before the end of the fiscal year if their annual visa limits are reached.

For Indian applicants waiting for employment-based green cards, the December update therefore brings no fresh movement in EB-1, EB-2 or EB-3, while certain family-sponsored categories record forward movement.