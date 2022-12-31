2022 – The Year That Was

Hello and welcome to a special year-ender newsletter. Before we begin, we would like to apologise to fans of Billy Joel, fans of music and rhyming enthusiasts:

(Sing to the tune of We Didn’t Start the Fire)

Harry & Meghan, G20 Presidency, post-red China, Boris at HTLSAsia-Pacific, Wordle scores, Imran Khan, Pak Army sweatsNadella, Metaverse, House of the Dragon on televisionZelensky’s on Netflix, Mr. 360, and protests in Iran

Fridge Murder, Fusion Ignition, K-Pop, Squid GamesTom Cruise, "Avatar 2", and "The Marvel Franchise"Putin, Vaccine, England's got a new KingBialiatski, Pele and Spooky Entanglement at a Distance

CHORUS

We didn't start the fireIt was always burning, since the world's been turningWe didn't start the fireNo, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

Sharne Warne, AAP in Punjab, Russia wants UkraineDMK’s Stalin, Tek Fog, Netanyahu, Deepa mankading5G, Janhit Abhiyan, Nitish flips againEWS, Federer retires, and Messi’s got a World Cup

Quite Quitting, Elon Musk, Ashneer Grover, Booster shotsSputnik, CJI Chandrachud, BJP’s back in GujaratMacron, Merkel, England plays BazballNo money for terror, Bappida says goodbye

CHORUS

Kantara, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, ISROGyanvapi, fights on the airline, Crypto is a no-goGST, Chat GPT, Byju’s and DeSantisTrump’s back with NFTs and Karnataka Hijab row

CHORUS

Rushdie, Salman Khan, Chetan Bhagat vs Uorfi JavedAssam floods, stubble burning, cheetahs from NamibiaReforms in Saudi Arabia and crazy RRR maniaMorbi Bridge, Bharat Jodo, Murmu is the PresidentPope Francis, Andrew Tate, Mithali and Jhulan retireShinzo Abe – blown away, what else do I have to say?

Praggnanandhaa , Thackerays, Greta ThunbergMissile shot, farm laws, Slapgate, Kakkar vs PathakClimate change, Piers Morgan, fights on the airlineAyatollah's still in Iran, America’s out of Afghanistan

"Wheel of Time", rising tide, Kota student suicideMamata gives diet tips, Camel Flu, JEE, Cyrus MistryCough syrup under the cosh, China's back in lockdownOmicron, Covid-19 variants, I can't take it anymore...

CHORUS

Now that we’ve subjected you to aforementioned bad rhyming let’s see what 2022 was like month-wise:

