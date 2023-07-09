3 troubling questions about Manipur crisis

But it makes it even harder to accept Narendra Modi’s refusal to speak in public. Beyond duty and constitutional requirements, there’s a moral demand for a head of government to articulate the nation’s concern. If he spoke, it would be on behalf of all of us. For, he would speak as our PM. But if he has nothing to say, Modi’s silence is only his own. It cannot represent the rest of us.

I am going to start this column as I have never begun before. With a statement of intent. I shall strive to be as measured, balanced, objective and fair as I can be. That’s essential when the subject is Manipur. Though I want to make three important points, I do not wish to scratch unhealed wounds or inflame passions.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal