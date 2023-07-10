A dog's death is a wake-up call for us

In a heartwarming encounter at our sanctuary, a mother brought her severely autistic son to spend the day with the animals. Sultan, an old, abandoned Great Dane, gently approached the boy and rested his head on the boy's lap. His face lit up, and the mother broke down, saying she had never seen her child look so happy. So, the next time you bring a pet into your life, try adopting it from a shelter and remember it is a commitment you make to take care of it for the rest of its life.

We have a pony at our sanctuary named Bulbul who came to us after a group of persons in a village had gouged her eyes out in vengeance. The trauma she had endured made her wary of human touch and so she had to be kept in a separate space. Soon, I realized that something had to be done to put her in comfort and so we told the visitors at the sanctuary to go near her and talk or sing to her. Slowly, she started trusting humans again, within six months we opened the gates and now Bulbul roams freely and comes running when she is called.

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place at the iconic Taj Mahal recently, a Labrador Retriever met a tragic end when it suffocated to death while being chained inside a locked car. The incident sheds light on the appalling treatment of animals and raises questions about our responsibilities as pet owners. It is a stark reminder that we must strive to enhance our understanding and compassion towards our four-legged companions.

This incident is a glaring example of irresponsible pet ownership. Leaving a dog chained inside a car on a hot and humid day is a clear neglect of the animal's welfare. It is essential for all pet owners to recognize the responsibility that comes with owning a dog or any other animal. Dogs, as social creatures, thrive on companionship, care, and attention and bringing a dog into your home is a lifelong commitment.

One concerning aspect of the incident is that bystanders reportedly advised the car owner against leaving the dog chained inside the car. This highlights the need for increased awareness and education regarding proper pet care and animal welfare.

As someone who runs a sanctuary for animals in distress, I bear witness to a large number of pets who are abandoned for reasons that range from "my mother-in-law doesn't want the dog at home" to "it has grown too big." I have seen dogs who shouldn't be in warm climates tied to chains standing with the guards in front of homes.

We have a pony at our sanctuary named Bulbul who came to us after a group of persons in a village had gouged her eyes out in vengeance. The trauma she had endured made her wary of human touch and so she had to be kept in a separate space. Soon, I realized that something had to be done to put her in comfort and so we told the visitors at the sanctuary to go near her and talk or sing to her. Slowly, she started trusting humans again, within six months we opened the gates and now Bulbul roams freely and comes running when she is called.

How to take care of your pet and the animals around you

People buy dogs from breeders who breed them in hellholes. Pups are separated from their mothers as early as four weeks. Many animals die because of this or fall prey to infections and are then abandoned. Kulhari, a dog at our sanctuary, was rescued after he endured a horrific attack when a man struck him on the head with an axe. The doctors treated him but even after he healed completely we could still see his brain. What amazes us is Kulhari’s love and trust towards humans even after enduring such unimaginable cruelty.

It's not for nothing that dogs are man’s best friend. They have a relationship with humans that stretches back thousands of years. Even a dog that is ill-treated will respond with love towards its owner. They are capable of immense love, and it is unconditional to boot.

As pet owners, we should be considerate about providing adequate shelter and comfortable living space for our dogs at home. Firstly, pets should never be chained or tied up for extended periods, as it restricts their movement and hampers their mental and physical well-being. It also makes them aggressive.

Second, you should prioritize regular exercise and socialization for your dog and engaging them in activities and spending quality time together will strengthen your bond with your pet and promote a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Third, ensuring access to fresh water and a balanced diet to maintain your dog's overall health along with taking your dog regularly to the veterinarian for vaccinations, check-ups, and preventive care is essential. It is also important to get your pets spayed or neutered to prevent certain health issues, control the population, and promote a happier and healthier life for them.

The bond between humans and dogs goes beyond just companionship, extending into the realm of mental health and well-being. Dogs possess an extraordinary ability to understand and empathize with human emotions and offer unwavering emotional support. Their intuitive nature allows them to sense our moods, providing comfort and companionship during times of distress.

In a heartwarming encounter at our sanctuary, a mother brought her severely autistic son to spend the day with the animals. Sultan, an old, abandoned Great Dane, gently approached the boy and rested his head on the boy's lap. His face lit up, and the mother broke down, saying she had never seen her child look so happy. So, the next time you bring a pet into your life, try adopting it from a shelter and remember it is a commitment you make to take care of it for the rest of its life.

Anjali Gopalan is managing trustee, All Creatures Great and Small. All Creatures Great and Small is a sanctuary for rescued and abandoned animals in Haryana.